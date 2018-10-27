Video

Some black cosplayers are facing prejudice for portraying characters with different skin tones.

Cosplay involves dressing up as a character from a film, book, or video game.

Biracial female cosplayer Rio Small says some people receive negative comments because their skin tone doesn't match that of the characters they're portraying.

She told BBC Minute she feel that: "As you long as you love the character and what they stand for, that's all that matters."