Homeless man gives tour of parking space home
A homeless man has turned a multi-storey car parking space into a home - complete with framed pictures, bedding and a cardboard carpet.
Paul Lindsay Jones transformed the disabled parking spot in Truro in Cornwall after being evicted about two weeks ago.
Paul, who is deaf and lip reads, told the Victoria Derbyshire programme he took pride in his new space.
26 Oct 2018
