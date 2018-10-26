Meghan and Harry's plane aborts landing

Media player
Video
Meghan and Harry: Royals' plane from Tonga to Sydney aborts landing
The jet carrying Meghan and Harry back to Sydney Airport has been forced to abort its landing because of another plane on the runway.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been travelling from the South Pacific nation of Tonga where they met Tongan royalty and hundreds of children.
The royal couple, who have announced they are expecting their first child, are on a tour of Australia and New Zealand - their first official trip since becoming husband and wife in May.
26 Oct 2018
