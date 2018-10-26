Moving the remains of 40,000 people
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

HS2 construction: Moving the remains of 40,000 people

Work has begun to move more than 40,000 skeletons to make way for HS2 construction.

HS2 said it was working with the Church of England to select a site where the skeletons will be reburied.

The high-speed rail line between London and Birmingham is set to cost £55.7bn.

  • 26 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Will these bats hang around after HS2?