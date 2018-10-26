'Sometimes you have to take tough decisions'

Video

Lord Hain has said he stands by his decision to name Sir Philip Green in relation to harassment claims.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Lord Hain said he had considered the move "extremely seriously" and felt it was "the right thing to do".

A court injunction prevented the Daily Telegraph from identifying the retail tycoon, but the peer used parliamentary privilege to name him in the Lords.

Parliamentary privilege protects MPs or peers from being prosecuted over statements made in the Commons or Lords and is one of the oldest rights enshrined in British law.

Sir Philip says he "categorically and wholly" denies the allegations.