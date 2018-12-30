'You can't be what you can't see'
STEM: 'You can't be what you can't see'

Women in Science, technology, engineering and maths are still a minority and often misrepresented.

In London, a group of STEM professionals have come together to raise awareness of Women in STEM online.

Here they share some top tips on how to get ahead in the field.

  • 30 Dec 2018
