Video

The search for a Ross Geller "lookalike" thief must go on after the real star posted a tongue-in-cheek parody video.

A UK police force shared the CCTV still of the man, dubbed the "spitting image" of Friends actor David Schwimmer, clutching a crate of beer.

On Wednesday, Schwimmer responded to jokes posted on Blackpool Police's Facebook post with the video, which shows him furtively walking through a shop clutching cans of beer.