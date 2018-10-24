Media player
Are non disclosure agreements being abused?
The government has said it will tighten the rules around non-disclosure agreements, or NDAs, after a newspaper said it had been legally prevented from reporting allegations of sexual harassment and racial abuse.
The Daily Telegraph says that a leading businessman obtained an injunction stopping it from publishing details of his behaviour.
Camilla Tominey, the Associate Editor of the newspaper, tells Radio 4's World at One that NDAs are being used in an "unethical way".
24 Oct 2018
