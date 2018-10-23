'He was watching porn, on his phone, on the bus'

Video

A committee of MPs says the government is failing to address the problem of sexual harassment in public places.

Among the recommendations made by the Commons' Women and Equalities Committee is a ban on viewing pornography on public transport.

BBC reporter Siobhann Tighe describes to Radio 4's World at One that she felt 'grubby' after sitting next to a man who was watching 'lurid pictures' of pornography on his phone, on the bus.