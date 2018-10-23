'I've been harassed on the street, on buses and in bars'

Video

Writer Sian Norris says she first experienced sexual harassment when she was aged just 14.

MPs are demanding action after a report found women and girls across the UK face "relentless" harassment on the street and not enough is being done to stop it.

