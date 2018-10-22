Media player
Jo Cox’s sister condemns ‘violent’ language aimed at PM May
After MP Jo Cox was murdered by a right-wing extremist days before the Brexit referendum in 2016, there were calls for a "kinder" politics.
But language aimed at Theresa May, by politicians in her own party, over the negotiations has this week been condemned as "violent" and "irresponsible".
Mrs Cox's sister Kim Leadbeater told Radio 5 Live “it’s like we’re back to square one”.
This clip is originally from 5 live Drive on 22 October 2018.
22 Oct 2018
