Quadruple amputee in Africa mountain challenge

Quadruple amputee Alex Lewis to climb Ras Dashen mountain in Ethiopia
Alex Lewis was diagnosed with a Strep A infection in 2013 which developed into blood poisoning.
It led to the loss of all his limbs and the infection ravaged his face.
But he is now hoping to climb one of Africa's tallest mountains, Ras Dashen in Ethiopia.
He will use a ground-breaking buggy to get him up most of the 4500m mountain, but he will have to rock climb the last few hundred metres.
He and his team are hoping to make the attempt in January.
23 Oct 2018
