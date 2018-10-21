Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ryanair criticised after passenger spouts racist abuse
Ryanair has been criticised for apparently failing to remove a passenger from a flight after racial abuse of a woman in her 70s.
The incident, on a flight from Barcelona to Stansted on Friday, was recorded by a fellow passenger and shared on social media.
Many people said Ryanair should have removed the man from the flight and threatened to boycott the airline.
Ryanair said it "will not tolerate unruly behaviour" and has referred the matter to Essex Police.
