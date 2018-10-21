'I heard shouting... and then nothing'

Video

An eyewitness to the Red Funnel ferry crash on the Isle of Wight has described hearing shouting when walking along the sea wall.

Gwen Clayton told the BBC News Channel the fog was so "unbelievably thick" that at times she could not see the ferry at all and it made it difficult to work out where the noise was coming from.

The vessel grounded at "swimming distance" from the harbour, she said, around an hour after leaving Southampton for East Cowes.

There are no reports of any injuries to any of the passengers onboard, the ferry company said.