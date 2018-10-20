'Brexit has turned into a fiasco'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

People's Vote march: Protesters call for referendum on deal

Organisers say more than 600,000 protesters seeking a referendum on the final Brexit deal have attended a rally in London

Young voters led the People's Vote march to London's Parliament Square, which supporters say was the biggest demonstration of its kind.

  • 20 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Are you a Brexit optimist or pessimist?