Kamal Ahmed: ‘Nazi salute was so shocking’
Kamal Ahmed says facing a Nazi salute was 'so shocking'

Kamal Ahmed, the BBC’s economics editor, has told BBC Radio 5 Live about being faced with a “Nazi salute” in west London with his son.

Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake, he said: "It was so shocking, so surprising, that I didn’t know how to react.”

  • 18 Oct 2018
