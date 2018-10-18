Media player
School children scream for royal couple
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a rapturous reception from school children in Melbourne as they continued their royal tour.
Some members of the screaming, flag-waving crowd handed gifts to the couple - one little girl gave Meghan a tiara.
18 Oct 2018
