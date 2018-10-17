Video

A surge in the use of video chats and live-streaming among children is leaving them vulnerable to abuse, the NSPCC has warned, calling for a social network regulator to be introduced.

One child, "Ben", tried to take his own life after being blackmailed for sexual images shared between six men.

