Young fan rubs Prince Harry's beard

Protocol was well and truly flouted on the latest leg of the royal tour when a five-year-old boy touched Prince Harry's beard.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are touring Australia and New Zealand after announcing they're expecting a baby.
Five-year-old Luke Vincent was allegedly mesmerised by the duke's facial hair because his "favourite person in the world is Santa Claus".
17 Oct 2018
