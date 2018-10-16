Video

Jack Garner is the first blind British man to reach the summit of Mount Elbrus (5,642m), Europe's highest mountain in Russia.

The 23 year old Scunthorpe resident faced 85km winds, -37C wind chill and a longer stay than usual on the mountain due to extreme weather conditions in October.

Since Jack became blind at the age of 11, he has made it his mission to climb the mountain.

Jack finished his challenge on 6 October.