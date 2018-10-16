Meghan and Harry receive first baby gifts
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received their first baby gifts after announcing Meghan is pregnant.

The royal couple began a 16-day tour of Australia and New Zealand in Sydney on Monday.

They were given a toy kangaroo, complete with joey, and little Ugg boots by the Australian Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove, and his wife Lynn.

