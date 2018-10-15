PM's well wishes for royal baby news

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PM's well wishes for Meghan and Harry 's baby news
Prime Minster Theresa May has congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following the announcement that Meghan is expecting their first child.
-
15 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window