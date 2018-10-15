Big news for Harry and Meghan
Meghan and Harry expecting baby in Spring 2019

Meghan and Harry announce their first child is due in Spring 2019 as they begin a 16-day tour of Australia and New Zealand.

  • 15 Oct 2018