Harry and Meghan arrive in Australia
Harry and Meghan in Australia: Royals begin first tour since marriage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in Australia at the start of their first official tour as a married couple.

Meghan and Harry got married in Windsor in May of this year and will carry out a 16-day trip also visiting Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Prince Charles and Diana, the duke's parents, completed their first tour in Australia in 1983.

  • 15 Oct 2018
