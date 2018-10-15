I sued the man who raped me
Video

'Miss M' sued the man who raped her for damages

A woman known as 'Miss M’ has won £80,000 in damages in a private civil action from a man who had been cleared of raping her after a night out in Scotland.

In a criminal trial in 2015 a High Court jury found the charges against her attacker, Stephen Coxen not proven.

But a sheriff in the civil action ruled Mr Coxen raped Miss M, and demanded he pay damages.

