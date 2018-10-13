Abort, abort
Video

Jet2 plane aborts Leeds Bradford Airport landing due to wind

A Jet2 plane has aborted a landing at Leeds Bradford Airport due to wind.

The flight LS272 from Alicante was eventually diverted and landed safely at Manchester

Jet2 said the company was one of a number of airlines affected by the high winds.

