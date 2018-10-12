Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank marry
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank marry in Windsor

Princess Eugenie has married her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The Queen's granddaughter was married in front of 850 guests.

  12 Oct 2018
