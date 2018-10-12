Celebrity guests attend Royal wedding
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Wind-sor wedding 👸⛪

Famous faces were spotted braving the wind to attend Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Windsor wedding.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 12 Oct 2018