Royal family arrive at Eugenie's wedding
Royal family at Eugenie's wedding

Princess Eugenie has married Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The ninth in line to the throne was watched by her grandmother, the Queen, and Prince Philip, along with other members of her family.

Celebrities were also among the 850 guests at the ceremony, including Cara Delevingne and Robbie Williams.

  • 12 Oct 2018
