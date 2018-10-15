Media player
British Asians celebrate Indian law change
In September 2018, homosexuality was made legal in India.
Before that, Section 377 of the Indian penal code was in place, a law imposed on Indian citizens during British occupation.
It penalised intercourse “against the order of nature” with a sentence of life imprisonment.
British Asians told BBC News how the repeal of the legislation has impacted them.
