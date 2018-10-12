Detained UK student in UAE 'not a spy'

Media player
Matthew Hedges: Detained student in UAE 'not a spy'
The wife of British student Matthew Hedges, who has been detained in the UAE without charge, has said the UK government "should actively advocate for his freedom".
Daniela Tejada told Today if Matthew was a spy, "he would be a terrible one".
She argued that if the UK Government did not protect academics then they would be left "to their own luck".
12 Oct 2018
