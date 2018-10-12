Why I tried to tackle Westminster attacker

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Westminster attack: Police officer tried to rugby tackle Khalid Masood
A police officer who was guarding the gates of Parliament during the Westminster attack has recalled the moment he came face to face with Khalid Masood.
PC Nick Carlisle was on duty with his colleague Keith Palmer when he says he locked eyes with the attacker who was just five metres away.
PC Carlisle says he attempted to distract the attacker to allow PC Palmer to escape but he died some time later.
The jury in the inquest for Khalid Masood has said he was lawfully killed.
-
12 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-45833839/westminster-attack-police-officer-tried-to-rugby-tackle-khalid-masoodRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window