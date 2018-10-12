Media player
Windrush generation: Back home after 25 years
In 1993, Ken Morgan left the UK to attend a funeral in Jamaica.
But when he wanted to return his passport was seized by UK officials in Jamaica.
Following the Windrush scandal, 25 years later, Ken is back home in east London.
12 Oct 2018
