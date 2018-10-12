Keira Knightley 'lucky' as a working mother
Video

Keira Knightley explains why she is a 'lucky' working mother

Keira Knightley believes being a working mother in the UK comes with many "difficulties", but says she feels lucky her employers have made the balancing act "possible".

She added she felt "lucky" to be able to "afford really good childcare", which she conceded many did not have access to.

