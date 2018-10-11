Windrush scandal victims: A lawyer's advice

Video

Lawyer Tamana Aziz advises people affected by the Windrush scandal how best to claim compensation if they are eligible.

The Windrush scandal began to be uncovered earlier this year when it emerged that some migrants from Commonwealth countries, who were encouraged to settle in the UK from the late 1940s to 1973, were being wrongly categorised as illegal immigrants.

Some who had lived and worked in the UK for years were threatened with deportation or refused jobs and healthcare.