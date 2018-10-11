Video

Thieves are thought to have used a keyless entry hacking device to steal a £40,000 Ford Mustang from a driveway in Southend, Essex..

It took them just seconds to gain entry to owner Danni Beard's "dream car" using the device that mimics the entry fob that unlocks the doors.

