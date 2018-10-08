'My murdering father was labelled a caring man'

Media player
'The media labelled my murdering father a caring man'
In 2016, Ryan Hart's mother and sister were killed by his father.
But rather than vilify the murderer, the media sympathised with him and called him a "caring man", Ryan says.
08 Oct 2018
