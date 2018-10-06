Girl, 16, sold vaping products

Video

Vaping has been heralded as the most effective way for people to quit smoking.

But concerns have been raised that increasing numbers of children are trying e-cigarettes – and that this could lead to them taking up tobacco products.

5 live Investigates followed an undercover investigation by Camden trading standards in London to see if shops would break the law and sell nicotine products to a 16-year-old girl.

