Caught selling vaping products to girl, 16

Shops caught selling vaping products to 16-year-old
Vaping has been heralded as the most effective way for people to quit smoking.
But concerns have been raised increasing numbers of children are trying e-cigarettes, and that could lead them to take up smoking cigarettes.
Trading standards teams are on the frontline of the fight to stop e-cigarettes falling into the hands of under-18s.
5 live Investigates followed an undercover investigation by Camden trading standards in London to see if shops would break the law and sell nicotine products to a 16-year-old girl.
06 Oct 2018