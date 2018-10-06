The woman who forced her way into boxing
Video

British woman boxing world champion who paved the way for others

Jane Couch took British boxing authorities to court when they wouldn't let her fight, and went on to win world titles.

Ahead of Nicola Adam's interim WBO world super-flyweight fight, we look at Jane's story and how attitudes have changed.

