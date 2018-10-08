Shopping through the eyes of someone with autism

Video

For Connor Ward, who was diagnosed with autism two years ago, shopping can be an overwhelming experience.

He explains the many factors that can make it so stressful, on the week where thousands of UK shops are taking part in a new initiative called Autism Hour.

