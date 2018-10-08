Media player
Shopping through the eyes of someone with autism
For Connor Ward, who was diagnosed with autism two years ago, shopping can be an overwhelming experience.
He explains the many factors that can make it so stressful, on the week where thousands of UK shops are taking part in a new initiative called Autism Hour.
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.
