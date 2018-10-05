'Least racist' claim prompts audience row
Question Time panellist George Mpanga argued with an audience member who said the UK was one of the "least racist societies across Europe".

The poet, who writes under the name George the Poet, hit back at the claim, saying he had been stopped by police waiting outside his mother's house this year.

