Fast food walkout: What's gone wrong?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fast food walkout: What's gone wrong?

UberEats riders and a small number of workers from JD Wetherspoon, McDonald's and TGI Fridays have been staging walkouts in a pay dispute.

Protests were being held in several UK cities, along with a rally in London.

We spoke to three people talking part in the protest on why they were striking together.

  • 04 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Striking workers want to keep all tips