Video

Tamer fled Syria seven years ago because teenage boys in his region were being forced to join the government army.

His parents were worried about him and his brother so they arranged for them to leave.

After several years he arrived in the UK and successfully applied for asylum.

As he was struggling to find accommodation, the trustees of Southside House, a historic home in south-west London, offered him a roof over his head.

Tamer showed BBC News around his unusual living quarters and spoke about his longing to be reunited with his family.