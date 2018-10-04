Meet the man behind Shiro's Story
Shiro's Story: The UK rap drama stacking up views

Shiro's Story, the low-budget rap action drama set in Deptford, London, has stacked up millions of views on YouTube.

Writer and director Rapman is on the verge of signing a deal with a major international production company.

He took the BBC on a tour of the council estate where the story is based.

