Shiro's Story: The UK rap drama stacking up views
Shiro's Story, the low-budget rap action drama set in Deptford, London, has stacked up millions of views on YouTube.
Writer and director Rapman is on the verge of signing a deal with a major international production company.
He took the BBC on a tour of the council estate where the story is based.
04 Oct 2018
