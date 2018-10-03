Media player
'Westminster attack could have been prevented'
The husband of Aysha Frade who was killed during the Westminster attack said no-one should have to go through the "horrendous pain".
John Frade has told the BBC the attack "could have been prevented".
03 Oct 2018
