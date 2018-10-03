'He saved me from Westminster attacker'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My husband saved me from Westminster attacker'
A US tourist has described how her husband died saving her life in the Westminster Bridge attack on 22 March last year.
Kurt Cochran pushed Melissa out of the way as Khalid Masood accelerated towards them in a hire car.
The pair had been on a sightseeing trip around Europe to celebrate 25 years of married life.
She said Kurt would have acted instinctively to protect her, or anybody else who was in danger.
-
03 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window