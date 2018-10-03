Clapping or 'jazz hands'?

Media player
Students' union swaps clapping for 'jazz hands'
A student union has ditched clapping, whooping and cheering in favour of "jazz hands".
Reps at the University of Manchester voted to replace noisy appreciation with the British Sign Language (BSL) equivalent - a wave of both hands.
Union officer Sara Khan said traditional applause can cause issues for students with autism, sensory issues, or deafness.
But what do other students make of this?
03 Oct 2018
