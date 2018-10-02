Cheeky children and hugs for Kate

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Duchess of Cambridge's first engagement since Prince Louis
The Duchess of Cambridge has been overcome with hugs from schoolchildren during her first engagement since being on maternity leave with her third child.
Catherine visited the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in Maida Vale, London to see how it helps children's emotional and physical well-being.
She helped make leaf crowns with the children at the site and took part in gardening while trying to spot some wildlife.
The duchess gave birth to Prince Louis on 23 April.
02 Oct 2018
