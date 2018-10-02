Media player
Video
Animal hospice: Why I care for dying animals
When Alexis Fleming's dog and best friend, Maggie, died, she decided to start an animal hospice, taking in over 90 dying and rescued animals.
Alexis lives with auto-immune diseases which cause her pain and exhaustion. In 2015, she was given six weeks to live.
But she says she wants to look after the animals she has rescued until they die.
02 Oct 2018
